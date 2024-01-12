Within months, Women-Friendly Tourism proves a smash hit in Kerala

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM: The breathtaking backwaters and picturesque landscapes of Kerala have always been a magnet for travellers seeking tranquillity and natural beauty. However, for many women, safety concerns often prevent them from fully experiencing the wonders the state has to offer.

Realising this, the tourism department introduced the Women-Friendly Tourism initiative. Within months of its launch in a few grama panchayats, the initiative could successfully instil confidence in women travellers and thousands of them, in groups and solo, flocked to destinations across the state.

An initiative of the Responsible Tourism Mission (RTM), the women-friendly project is being implemented with the technical support of UN Women, a United Nations organisation dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowering women. The project comprises multiple components and also aims to integrate 1.5 lakh women into the travel network, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to 30,000 women, while also engaging 1.2 lakh women in the travel community.

“The ultimate goal of the project is to establish Kerala as a women-friendly destination by 2025. The project has already been launched in 13 Grama panchayats, where activities such as workshops, participant registration, and training sessions are currently underway. Additionally, a study has been carried out in 76 locations across the state as part of the project’s implementation. The report will be submitted to the government soon,” said RTM state coordinator K Rupesh Kumar.

A key aspect of the Women-Friendly Tourism initiative is the involvement of women at every level, from tour operators to travel guides. At present, 28 women tour operators have registered under RTM, and approximately 2,000 women have received training at various levels.

In the next phase, a mobile app and website will be launched to provide information about women-friendly properties in Kerala. Additionally, in its later stages, the project envisions the inclusion of women chauffeurs, women storytellers, women-led country boat tours, women-led shikara tours, women-oriented campsites, women-led auto tours, women-friendly taxis, and women naturalists.

“The Women-Friendly Tourism initiative has received an overwhelming response in its initial stage itself. Over 14,000 women from the state and 2,188 from outside have travelled either in groups or individually as part of it. Women, particularly from the Malabar region, have embraced the project,” Rupesh said. Simultaneously, the project has created employment for women entrepreneurs. Ambili M Soman, the founder of Grassroutes Journeys, a tour firm based in Maravanthuruthu, Kottayam, stepped into the tourism industry with the project’s support.

“Initially, I started an ethnic cuisine unit in Maravanthuruthu. However, with the launch of the Women-Friendly Tourism project, I expanded my business and have organised trips to various destinations,” she said.

Ambili, who organises all-women trips to Kanthalloor in Idukki every month, is currently occupied with taking bookings for trips to Kannur and Kasaragod, coinciding with the commencement of the theyyam season. She plans to broaden her activities by launching a homestay too.

Major attractions

The Women-Friendly Tourism initiative allows women to explore various areas within the industry, such as becoming tour guides, tour operators, drivers, and even operating homestays and restaurants. By coordinating all these components, the RT Mission aims to create a comprehensive and women-friendly tourism network.

