Central government's neglect: Kerala CM to hold meeting with opposition leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a meeting with opposition leaders to discuss the alleged neglect towards the state and flawed policies of the central government. The meeting is scheduled on 15 January at 10 am. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan from the Congress party and Deputy Opposition Leader from the Indian Union Muslim League Pk Kunhalikutty will attend the meeting, said a statement from the CMO.

The state government had recently approached the Supreme Court challenging the centre's unilateral decisions on slashing the state's borrowing limit. The state's major opposition is against the centre's decision to adjust off-budget borrowings from the state net borrowing ceiling on open market borrowings. The state government's claim is that there is a significant growth in the state's own tax revenue from the financial year 2020-21 onwards. However, factors such as the centre's failure to provide GST compensation and the decrease in revenue deficit grant by the centre have squeezed the State financially.

According to the state finance department, the centre allowed borrowing of only Rs 1838 crore for the last quarter of the current fiscal against the state's demand for Rs 7437.61 crore.

The initial gross borrowing limit sanctioned for Kerala was Rs 45,689.61 crore. Of this, Rs 32,442 crore was by way of open market borrowings. Rs 14,400 was to be sourced from NABARD and NSSF. Until the third quarter ending December, Kerala made market borrowings worth Rs 23,852 crore.

