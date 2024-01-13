Home States Kerala

Former Kerala minister Isaac skips ED quizzing, says busy till Jan 21

The ED will issue him fresh summons soon. 

Published: 13th January 2024

T M Thomas Isaac

Former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac did not turn up before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for interrogation in the Masala Bonds case involving the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). 

It is learned that Isaac, the vice-chairman of the KIIFB executive committee, has informed the ED that he is a part of the organizing committee of the Migration Conclave scheduled to be held in Tiruvalla and will not appear for questioning until January 21. The ED will issue him a fresh summons soon. 

Earlier, Isaac had hinted that he would appear before the agency at his convenience. 

