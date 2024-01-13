Kerala govt's fight against former KTU VC Ciza Thomas’ ‘indiscipline’ to reach apex court

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court division bench verdict that turned down the disciplinary action against former KTU Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas. With a fresh legal battle on the cards, Ciza’s wait for her pension and other benefits, which was put on hold following her retirement from government service nearly 10 months ago, is likely to continue indefinitely.

“The government’s intent to move the Supreme Court was stated in its reply to a Right to Information query by Ciza. The senior academic wanted to know why her pension was being put on hold despite the High Court quashing disciplinary proceedings against her in October last year,” said a source. The government’s move is widely seen as a fallout of its recently escalated spat with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on whose directives Ciza assumed the additional charge of KTU VC.

Ciza was serving as senior joint director at the technical education department, when she took the additional responsibility in November 2022, inviting the wrath of the state government. Ciza assuming the post was seen as an act of ‘insubordination’. Curiously, the government served a memo on Ciza on the very day of her retirement from service. She was accused of violating the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules by assuming the additional charge without obtaining the government’s ‘consent’.

Ciza approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) but it refused to quash the show cause notice issued against her. However, the KAT had observed that Ciza should not be made a “scapegoat” amid the government-governor stand-off. The tribunal also urged the government to permit the petitioner to retire “peacefully.”

With the government in no mood to relent, Ciza moved the HC which quashed the notice against her in October last year. Ciza had argued that she had sought permission of the government through e-mail by sending an application through the director of technical education. “However, the government did not issue any order or act on her request till her retirement on March 31, 2023,” said a source.

COURSE OF EVENTS

Nov 2022: Ciza assumes charge of KTU VC on governor’s directives

Mar 2023: Govt issues ‘indiscipline’ memo on Ciza on her retirement day

Mar 2023: Ciza not to be made scapegoat in governor-govt spat, observes KAT

Oct 2023: High Court quashes govt’s show cause notice issued to Ciza

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court division bench verdict that turned down the disciplinary action against former KTU Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas. With a fresh legal battle on the cards, Ciza’s wait for her pension and other benefits, which was put on hold following her retirement from government service nearly 10 months ago, is likely to continue indefinitely. “The government’s intent to move the Supreme Court was stated in its reply to a Right to Information query by Ciza. The senior academic wanted to know why her pension was being put on hold despite the High Court quashing disciplinary proceedings against her in October last year,” said a source. The government’s move is widely seen as a fallout of its recently escalated spat with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on whose directives Ciza assumed the additional charge of KTU VC. Ciza was serving as senior joint director at the technical education department, when she took the additional responsibility in November 2022, inviting the wrath of the state government. Ciza assuming the post was seen as an act of ‘insubordination’. Curiously, the government served a memo on Ciza on the very day of her retirement from service. She was accused of violating the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules by assuming the additional charge without obtaining the government’s ‘consent’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ciza approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) but it refused to quash the show cause notice issued against her. However, the KAT had observed that Ciza should not be made a “scapegoat” amid the government-governor stand-off. The tribunal also urged the government to permit the petitioner to retire “peacefully.” With the government in no mood to relent, Ciza moved the HC which quashed the notice against her in October last year. Ciza had argued that she had sought permission of the government through e-mail by sending an application through the director of technical education. “However, the government did not issue any order or act on her request till her retirement on March 31, 2023,” said a source. COURSE OF EVENTS Nov 2022: Ciza assumes charge of KTU VC on governor’s directives Mar 2023: Govt issues ‘indiscipline’ memo on Ciza on her retirement day Mar 2023: Ciza not to be made scapegoat in governor-govt spat, observes KAT Oct 2023: High Court quashes govt’s show cause notice issued to Ciza Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp