Local bodies lax in utilising fund allocations for waste management in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Waste management is one of the serious issues being faced by the state. The annual budgetary allocations from the state and Centre for waste management projects are aplenty but when it comes to utilization, the performance of local bodies across the state is below par.

To address the worsening waste crisis and make Kerala a garbage-free state, the Local Self Government Department has launched the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign. Even after months of its launch, the utilization of funds for waste management projects by local bodies continues to remain poor.

The unavailability of land and stiff local protests against waste management projects are some of the reasons being highlighted by the local bodies for the poor utilization.

A large share of funds allocated in the budget and Swachh Bharat Mission remains unspent as local bodies are found to perform poorly in executing waste management projects in the state. Of the total Rs 2,993 crore allocated for waste management projects in the budget, the local bodies could spend only Rs 142 crore.

Meanwhile, of the total of Rs 129 crore sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the local bodies could utilize only 35.26 percent. With the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign which aims at making Kerala a garbage-free state going on in full swing, the LSGD is making interventions to utilise allocated funds before March end.

The total solid waste generation in Kerala is estimated at 3.70 million tonnes annually, of which 2.17 million tonnes (59 per cent) are contributed by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

LSG Department Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan told TNIE that resistance from local people is a major hurdle preventing the local bodies from utilising funds relating to waste management. “When it comes to new constructions, there is a lot of resistance.

Without identifying suitable land, the local bodies cannot go ahead with waste management projects. W have asked local bodies to prioritise feasible projects and are following up with technical sanctions. We have constituted district-level committees monitored by the LSGD chief engineer to expedite the clearances. Also, we are offering all kinds of technical support to help the local bodies finalise the projects,” said Sarada Muraleedharan.

She said that fund crunch is also one of the reasons that led to poor utilisation. “The projects are getting readied and it takes time to finalise the DPRs of these projects and soon all of these projects will take off and by March-end many of these projects will be automatically closed,” she added.

She also added that the new Ordinance will help reduce local protests. “The new ordinance envisages a lot of privileges for the people residing close to waste projects. The entire area will develop,” she added.

