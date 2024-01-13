Home States Kerala

Panchayat vice president's alleged murder in Kollam: Two held in custody

The incident occurred on Friday. The deceased intervened in a family dispute at his office. Subsequently, a heated argument erupted between him and the involved groups.

KOLLA: In the wake of the alleged murder of Thodiyoor Panchayat Vice President Salim Mannel, the Karunagappally Police took two persons into custody. The accused were Muhammad Shah, a resident of Thevalakkara village, and Yusuf, a native of Koivila. A case was registered against 15 people in connection with the incident.

A member of the CPM Edakulangara branch committee, Salim was also working as a contractor for the Indian Railway.

The incident occurred on Friday 4 pm. The deceased, who was also serving as the president of Pullukulangara Jamaath, intervened in a family dispute at his office. Subsequently, a heated argument erupted between Salim and the involved groups. Later, the members of the group assaulted him. Salim collapsed on the floor and was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital, Karunagappally, where he was pronounced dead.

Salim's body has been shifted to the Government Medical College, Paripally, for postmortem examination. The Karunagappally police have started an investigation based on a complaint filed by a relative. 

Following the incident, the  LDF called for a hartal on Saturday in Thodiyoor Panchayat.

