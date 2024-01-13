Home States Kerala

Will visit Ram temple later as a believer: Shashi Tharoor

He  also said there was nothing wrong in Hindus celebrating the consecration of the new Ram temple.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony as an event for the BJP to derive political mileage, Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor has said he will visit the temple, once it is fully constructed, as a “believer” and not for the sake of the politics associated with it.

“Let the Lok Sabha elections conclude and let the temple be fully constructed. I will go. I will visit Kashi Vishwanath as well. There is nothing wrong in going there to pray as a believer,” Tharoor told reporters. He  also said there was nothing wrong in Hindus celebrating the consecration of the new Ram temple. “However, the Congress party had decided not to participate as our presence at the venue would send out a different message,” he added.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, Tharoor referred to a speech made  by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in 1999 at the Ramakrishna Mission, emphasising how Hindu liberal thoughts contributed to India’s secular identity.

