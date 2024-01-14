Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil is Shamshabad administrator

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil is the new administrator of the Eparchy of Shamshabad after Bishop Raphael Thattil was elected as the Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church.

Bishop Kollamparambil was selected as the new administrator at the Synod meeting at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. Bishop Kollamparambil, who was appointed as the auxiliary bishop of Shamshabad on August 25, 2022, has been serving as its protosyncellus.

Till a new bishop is appointed for Shamshabad, the administrator will be in charge of the Eparchy. Born in Chennad, Kottayam, in 1955, Bishop Kollamparambil entered the Good Shepherd Minor Seminary in Pala and completed his priestly formation at St Thomas Apostolic Seminary in Vadavathoor.

