Centre’s neglect: Kerala CM to hold meeting with opposition leaders Satheesan, Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a meeting with Opposition leaders to discuss the Centre’s alleged neglect towards the state. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am on January 15. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikutty will attend the meeting, said a statement from the CMO.

The state government had recently approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s unilateral decision to slash the state’s borrowing limit. The state’s major opposition is against the Centre’s decision to adjust off-budget borrowings from the state’s net borrowing ceiling on open market borrowings. The state government’s claim is that there is a significant growth in its own tax revenue from the financial year 2020-21.

However, factors such as the Centre’s failure to provide GST compensation and the decrease in revenue deficit grant by the Centre have squeezed the state financially. The LDF’s move to take the UDF into confidence ahead of the Lok Sabha election shows that they are keen to convey the message that when it comes to opposing the Centre the ruling front and the Opposition are united.

Satheesan had reiterated that under no circumstances would the UDF join hands with the LDF in holding protests against the Centre. But since this is a meeting, the UDF has decided to attend it as it ultimately benefits the people. A source close to Satheesan confirmed to TNIE that he along with Kunhalikutty will be attending the online meeting on Monday.

“But Satheesan and Kunhalikutty would inform the LDF government during the meeting that they cannot run away by putting the entire blame on the Centre. The state government is equally responsible for its financial doldrums. The UDF is likely to urge the LDF government to send an all-party delegation to New Delhi to put pressure on the Centre,” said a source close to Satheesan. It should be recalled that the LDF government has already approached the Supreme Court against the Centre.

