Charged up! One out of 10 new vehicles in Kerala is electric

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a promising trend, consumers in Kerala are increasingly embracing electric vehicles (EVs). According to latest data with the motor vehicle department (MVD), out of the 7,57,114 vehicles registered in the state in 2023, an impressive 75,650 were electric, with Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kollam districts leading the away. In 2022, the total number of EVs registered in Kerala stood at 39,620.

Ernakulam blazed the path with 11,856 registrations last year, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (8,358) and Thrissur (5,859). Kozhikode, with 5,831 EV registrations, also contributed significantly to the total. Notably, Kollam, which registered a mere 370 EVs in 2020, posted a substantial increase, with 3,055 registrations in 2023.

Industry experts attribute this growing trend to soaring fuel prices and the operational savings that EVs offer, besides heightened environmental concerns. “A 1km journey in an EV costs just one rupee, providing substantial cost benefits compared to traditional combustion engine vehicles, which cost between `12-15/km,” says Joel Yohannan, senior marketing manager, EV charging network, GO EC.

He further highlighted the pollution factor. “Pollution has become a significant concern in major cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The government’s push for e-vehicles aims to prevent these cities from experiencing a situation similar to New Delhi’s.”

Moreover, experts point to the allure of e-vehicles -- in terms of aesthetics, spaciousness, and comfort -- as another major factor influencing the surge in sales. Consumers now seem undeterred by concerns of the higher cost of spare parts and the difficulty in obtaining them.

“People see vehicles as a symbol of social status. Compared with combustion engine vehicles, EVs offer more modern styling, space, and comfort. The only drawback is that their spare parts are expensive and not easily available. That doesn’t seem to worry people much,’’ said Ajith Kumar P, public information officer with Kerala Automobiles Ltd, which manufactures EVs.

Experts also point to the insufficient number of charging stations as another key challenge. However, they are optimistic of the future, citing the increasing number of charging stations facilitated by KSEB and the upcoming high-mileage offerings from Tesla and Tata.

“Charging stations pose a challenge, but thanks to KSEB their numbers are increasing across all the districts. Upcoming vehicle launches, especially those offering 300-500km on one full charge, coupled with the convenience of home or office charging make EVs an increasingly favourable choice,” added Kumar.

