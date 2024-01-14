Fraudsters target Keralites via fake e-com sites

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a disturbing trend, an increasing number of Keralites are falling prey to fraudsters on fake e-commerce websites promising enticing deals on various products. Mohammed Noushad, a resident of Malappuram, is among the latest of such victims after he ordered clothes through a fake digital marketplace. His ordeal began when he stumbled on an advertisement on his Facebook wall, luring him with an offer of two branded cargo pants for just Rs 899 on the website ‘thefashionbliss.shop.’

Attracted by the seemingly genuine deal and the assurance of a 15-day return policy, he promptly placed an order. However, his excitement turned into dismay when he received the package on the third day, only to find two severely worn-out and substandard cargo pants inside.

Attempting to return the fraudulent items, Noushad discovered that the website lacked any provision for returns, and the provided contact number was fake. Expressing his concerns, Noushad stated, “I am not worried about the money that I lost, but I am terribly worried that I was being cheated.”

Sharing his experience on Facebook, Noushad was surprised to find numerous individuals with similar stories of being duped by fraudulent e-commerce websites, extending beyond the clothing sector to products like shoes, bags, electronic gadgets, and more – all at unrealistically low prices.

A friend of Noushad’s, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared a similar incident involving the purchase of a bag, where the received package contained only paper. “Instead of a bag, I received only some paper inside the package. Though I tried to contact them on the website, the website was shut down,” said Noushad’s friend, who did not want to be named.

Cyber experts have identified Kerala as a prime target for the cybercrime wave, with perpetrators mainly operating from northern states. “The sad thing is that the numbers of frauds through e-commerce platforms are rising at an alarming pace. Unfortunately, highly educated people are working behind such scams. They are spending lakhs of dollars on building the websites,” said Cyberdome assistant commander Jince T Thomas.

Unofficial data suggests that crores of rupees have been siphoned off by these fraudsters. “Though many are cheated by these websites, a few are raising complaints to the law enforcement agencies. While there are practical difficulties in tracking down such websites, people should register complaints against them. They can even file a complaint with the National Crime Portal and the Consumer Court,” he added. According to Jiyas Jamal, the founder of Cyber Suraksha Foundation, individuals should exercise vigilance before placing an order on dubious websites.

“There are several options available for the public to verify the authenticity of a product. They can scrutinise customer reviews, verify the provided address and phone number, and assess the security measures on the payment page to ensure the legitimacy of the website,” Jiyas advised.

He emphasised the importance of being prepared to file a complaint, even for relatively small amounts. “Fraudsters rely on the strategy of targeting numerous people with small amounts. Since victims often lose around Rs 1,000, they hesitate to come forward and register a complaint. This mindset needs to change,” Jiyas added.

