Government should give priority to solving Sadas petitions: CPM state committee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee which met on Saturday asked the government to take up follow-up action on the complaints received at the recently concluded Nava Kerala Sadas across the state seriously.

The government should give utmost importance to the petitions. The government should carefully go through the over-six-lakh petitions and find solutions to them, they said. The committee was informed that adalats would be organised in 14 districts to take follow-up measures. Ministers in charge of the district and an IAS officer will participate in the adalats. There will also be an appeal system to find solutions to the petitions that could not be solved in the adalats.

The committee also lauded the government and the CM for the success of the programme. The members observed that the ‘Vicharana Sadas’ organised by the Congress against the government turned out to be a failure as the event failed to draw people’s attention.

“The public does not take the allegations raised by the opposition seriously. The programme did not get adequate media attention,” the members observed. While the opposition has raised serious allegations over the decision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to probe the affairs of Exalogic Solutions owned by CM’s daughter, the issue did not come up for discussion at the state committee. The party views it as part of a larger effort by the BJP government to malign opposition leaders. “Exalogic does not exist now,” a secretariat member told TNIE.

“According to the Companies Act, they could only inquire whether it had violated the provisions of the act. If that happened, they could take action. However, it did not happen.” the leader said. The committee also ignored the controversy that erupted over writer M T Vasudevan Nair’s speech at the inaugural session of the Literature festival.

