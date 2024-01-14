Home States Kerala

M T Vasudevan Nair fails to turn up to receive M K Sanoo Award due to 'ill-health'

Actor Mohanlal was to give the award to MT, but the writer could not attend the function.

MT Vasudevan Nair. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writer M T Vasudevan Nair was conspicuous by his absence as the Prof M K Sanoo award function was held in Kochi on Saturday. 

Actor Mohanlal was to give the award to MT, but the writer could not attend the function owing to ill health. In the writer’s absence, the award was received by his representative from the actor. The organisers said that MT had informed them well in advance that he would not be able to make it to the function due to health reasons.

MT, in a written speech at a literary event held in Kozhikode on Thursday, spoke about the dangers of political tyranny while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was seated on the dais. It triggered a discussion that he was referring to the socio-political sphere that prevails in Kerala.

Meanwhile, a book authored by Sanoo detailing the history of actor Mohanlal’s performances was unveiled at the function. The book, titled Mohanlal -Abhinaya Kalayude Ithihasam, was released by director Sathyan Anthikad by presenting a copy of the book to music composer M Jayachandran.

