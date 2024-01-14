Home States Kerala

Man’s charred body found inside car in Kerala

The body was found completely burnt in the driving seat and the primary conclusion of the police is that it was a case of suicide.

Published: 14th January 2024 07:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A charred body was found inside a car that caught fire on the road in Thiruvambady at midnight on Friday. The Maruti Alto car owned by Augustine Joseph, 57, a resident of Punnakkal, was completely destroyed in the incident.

The relatives of Augustine identified the body. The body was found completely burnt in the driving seat. The primary conclusion of the police is that it was a case of suicide.

“Last night around 12, a bike rider passing by saw the burning car on the roadside. Thiruvambady police reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The relatives of Augustine identified the vehicle and his belongings.

As per the statements of his relatives, he left home at 7 pm on Friday in the car and didn’t return. The body was handed over to the relatives after a postmortem examination at the Kozhikode MCH on Saturday. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation as to how the fire started. A scientific investigation has been started in this regard,” said Jithesh P K, SHO, Thiruvambady police station. 

