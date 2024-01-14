Republic Day Parade invite leaves two street vendors thrilled in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A lottery ticket vendor from Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, K J Rajendran is on cloud nine after getting chosen to attend the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. “I cannot believe that at the age of 66, I will get to fly for the first time. Moreover, the invite from the Prime Minister of India came as a major surprise,” said Rajendran, who has been selling the tickets on a bicycle for 35 years.

“My wife will accompany me and the entire family is excited. I am looking forward to the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” says Rajendran, who was chosen from a list of beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

“I repaid the loan promptly and I knew my name was on the list. But I never thought of landing this opportunity. I came to know of my selection from the municipality,” he added. Augustine K C, who runs a roadside eatery in Angamaly, is also gearing up for the trip to New Delhi to witness the parade on January 26.

“I never imagined getting such an opportunity. My wife will join me and she is also very excited. We will be shutting shop for four days. This will be like a vacation. We will stay back in New Delhi for two more days for sightseeing,” said the 62-year-old.

