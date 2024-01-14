Home States Kerala

Republic Day Parade invite leaves two street vendors thrilled in Kerala

Lottery ticket vendor K J Rajendran and Augustine K C, who runs a roadside eatery in Angamaly, are gearing up for the trip to New Delhi to witness the parade on January 26.

Published: 14th January 2024 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

 K J Rajendran and Augustine K C. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A lottery ticket vendor from Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, K J Rajendran is on cloud nine after getting chosen to attend the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. “I cannot believe that at the age of 66, I will get to fly for the first time. Moreover, the invite from the Prime Minister of India came as a major surprise,” said Rajendran, who has been selling the tickets on a bicycle for 35 years.

“My wife will accompany me and the entire family is excited. I am looking forward to the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” says Rajendran, who was chosen from a list of beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. 

“I repaid the loan promptly and I knew my name was on the list. But I never thought of landing this opportunity. I came to know of my selection from the municipality,” he added. Augustine K C, who runs a roadside eatery in Angamaly, is also gearing up for the trip to New Delhi to witness the parade on January 26. 

“I never imagined getting such an opportunity. My wife will join me and she is also very excited. We will be shutting shop for four days. This will be like a vacation. We will stay back in New Delhi for two more days for sightseeing,” said the 62-year-old.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
republic day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp