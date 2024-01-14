'Thiruvananthapuram is evolving for aged'; Journalist Babu Rajendra Prasad Bhaskar set to return for good

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist Babu Rajendra Prasad Bhaskar, who was based in Chennai for the last seven years, has decided to return to Thiruvananthapuram for good. He had left the state capital in 2016 to be with his only daughter, Bindhu, and her family saying his hometown was not at all geriatric-friendly. Now, however, the state, especially Thiruvananthapuram city, has slowly evolved for people like him in their twilight, the 91-year-old told TNIE.

Following the death of his wife, Rema, last year, Bhaskar, affectionately called BRP, moved into a care centre run by a group of geriatric doctors in Chennai’s Raja Annamalai Puram. Bindhu had died a few years ago. After leaving his house in Adyar, BRP was under the care of his son-in-law Balaji.

Age has, however, not deterred him and he continues to be active on social media, which has enabled him to have a huge fan following. BRP said he felt like returning to Thiruvananthapuram as he wanted to be with his sisters settled here.

“Yes, I’d left for Chennai as I felt Thiruvananthapuram was not at all geriatric-friendly then. But in between I’d also claimed that Thiruvananthapuram is slowly witnessing changes. For the first few days, I will be living with my sisters, who are based in Thampanoor. Later, I will move into an assisted living facility. I’ve identified a few and will decide after visiting them,” he said.

Following news of his return to his hometown, BRP, a prolific writer, has been flooded by calls from well-wishers from across the country and abroad. Before moving to Chennai, he sold off his eco-friendly thatched home in Cheruvakkal, near Sreekaryam. BRP received the 2022 Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his biography, News Room.

