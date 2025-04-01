Union ministers welcome CBCI, KCBC move urging MPs to back Waqf Bill

KOCHI: The statements by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) and Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) urging political parties to back the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which regulates waqf property in the country, has found resonance with members of the Narendra Modi cabinet, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Both CBCI and KCBC said the Waqf Amendment Bill will help the people of Munambam to fully restore the rightful ownership of their land.

State BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former chief K Surendran also hailed the stand taken by bishops’ bodies.

“As the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in Parliament, CBCI urges political parties and legislators to adopt an unbiased and constructive approach to the issue.The rightful ownership of land must be fully restored to the people of Munambam,” said a CBCI statement on Monday. KCBC, in a statement on Saturday, urged the MPs to vote in favour of the bill. Both the leading fronts in Kerala — the UDF and the LDF — have taken a stance against the legislation.

The state BJP, which has been striving to woo the Christian community, has said the bill will do away with unjust and unfair provisions that question the right of residents of Munambam, in Ernakulam, to land that they have legally owned and occupied for generations. Around 600 Christian and Hindu families fear that they may lose around 400 acres of property after the Kerala State Waqf Board staked claim to the land.

Taking to X, Rijiju posted, “I welcome the request by the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) to all MPs of Kerala to support the Waqf Amendment Bill as a Minister and as a minority community member. This act is not against any community - that is propaganda being spread to poison the minds of some.

Prime Minister @narendramodi ji & our Govt strives to protect the rights of every Indian citizen and will continue to do so. I sincerely hope all Kerala MPs will support this Bill in the interest of all people and not sacrifice the interest of people for petty appeasement politics.”