Missing MBA answer scripts: Kerala University to conduct retests on April 7, 22

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University (KU) has decided to conduct the re-examination of the 71 MBA students of the 2022-24 batch whose answer-scripts went missing from an evaluator’s custody, on two dates.

Candidates unable to appear for the re-examination on April 7 can do so on April 22, KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal announced after a high-level meeting of university officials on Tuesday.

“The Controller of Examinations had earlier announced that the re-examination would be held on April 7. However, students facing difficulties in writing the exam on that date will be allowed to appear on April 22,” the V-C said, adding that the results will be declared within three days.

However, a section of the affected students protested at the KU headquarters after the syndicate sub-committee on examinations insisted on re-examination. They said some of them had already secured jobs abroad and it was not possible for them to appear for retest at such short notice.