No hope for comeback in Bengal & Tripura, CPM’s focus to protect Kerala

MADURAI: Having realized that it won't be possible to make an immediate comeback in its erstwhile strongholds of West Bengal and Tripura, the primary focus of the CPM will be to protect its sole remaining turf in the country - Kerala.

This gains significance, especially in view of the party assessment that the CPM has been losing its base to BJP-RSS, including in Kerala.

As the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to begin its 24th Congress in Madurai on Wednesday, the Kerala CPM will have a major say in any decisions taken. Ensuring a suitable political climate for a third term for the Left government in the state is bound to be a major point of discussion in the Madurai Congress.

With the BJP-RSS eating into the Left's political space onground, the approach needs to be revised accordingly, pointed out a central committee member.

A section in the party also demands that it's time the CPM repositioned itself in West Bengal, especially in view of the Trinamool Congress encroaching upon its vote base. Even Left voters prefer TMC in Bengal, he rued.

"As of now, the CPM is not in a position to make a comeback either in West Bengal or in Tripura. In such a scenario, it's of utmost importance that the Left government in Kerala gets a third term. That alone will energize the party to even think about a transition in the other two strategic states," said the leader.