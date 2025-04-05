Heavy rain in Kerala till Sunday, predicts IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till Sunday. Due to cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood as well as South Andaman and neighbourhood, the state is expected to receive widespread rainfall activities with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind at isolated places till Sunday.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Idukki, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad districts for Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 Kmph) are very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on Saturday.

As per the forecast, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur in most places on Saturday, many places on Sunday and a few places on Monday. On Friday, a yellow alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Sunday.