‘Little progress for women in their private spheres': Kerala High Court

The court made the remarks while hearing the cases about the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The court asked the nodal officer appointed for the investigation into the complaints registered based on the Hema Committee to ensure that the complainants are not harassed by the accused or any others.

A counsel for one of the victims submitted that she was being harassed continually by a group of people by filing complaints against her and were trying to mediate the issue under the cover of the complaints. The persons against whom she had filed complaints had come together with a view to intimidating her. She has already complained to the nodal officer in this regard.

The court then said the whole idea behind the appointment of a nodal agency was that the complainants were not threatened because they had come forward to file complaints of sexual abuse. The nodal officer would look into such complaints made by the witnesses or victims. If they feel threatened, they should report to the nodal officer or call the officer, who will ensure that the complainants are protected.

Meanwhile, the government informed the court that it had been decided to conduct a conclave on cinema policy and legislation either in the last week of April or the first week of May.