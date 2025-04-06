Kerala

Kerala leader MA Baby set to become CPM's sixth general secretary

At the Politburo meeting on Saturday night, Prakash Karat proposed MA Baby's name. The final decision will be taken at the central committee meeting on Sunday morning.
From L to R: Senior CPM leader Brinda Karat, veteran Kerala leader MA Baby, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM interim coordinator Prakash Karat.File Photo | Express
MADURAI: With eleven out of the 16 member party politburo supporting his name, veteran Kerala leader MA Baby is all set to become the CPM's sixth general secretary. Though the West Bengal faction was in favour of Maharashtra leader Ashok Dhawale, Baby got majority support. It has also been decided to give extension to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Politburo.

At the Politburo meeting on Saturday night, Prakash Karat proposed MA Baby's name. Sources said five of the 16-member Politburo - Surjya Kanta Mishra, WB secretary Mohammed Salim, Nilotpal Basu, Ramachandra Dome and Dhawale - opposed the same. The final decision will be taken at the central committee meeting on Sunday morning.

It's learnt that the Politburo has arrived at a consensus on the new names to be included. Mariyam Dhawale, U Vasuki, Amra Ram, Vijoo Krishnan, Arun Kumar, Sreedeep Bhattacharya are likely to make into the Politburo. Of those who crossed the age cap of 75 years, Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and Manik Sarkar would be made invitees.

There are reports that the PB decided to give extension to Central Committee members PK Sreemathy and Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami.

