Online transfer process for higher secondary teachers in Kerala to begin on April 7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that the online transfer process for government higher secondary school teachers will begin on Monday, with technical support from the KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education).

To ensure a smooth and transparent process, a new system has been introduced on the Higher Secondary Transfer portal for updating teacher profiles, verification by principals and accurate reporting of vacancies. Principals are instructed to carefully verify all information to complete the general transfer process before June 1.

A circular regarding the process will be issued by the Director of General Education on Monday. The government has warned that teachers who provide false information and principals who approve such data without proper verification will face strict action.

The minister also spoke about the state’s ongoing Free School Uniform Scheme, which is part of a broader set of welfare programmes that include free textbooks and midday meals for students from Classes 1 to 8. Launched in the 2013-14 academic year, the project initially covered girls and boys from BPL families in government schools.

After the Union government withdrew support in 2014-15, the state government extended the scheme to cover all students regardless of economic status in aided schools as well. It includes direct allowance payments and distribution of handloom uniforms.

Concerns over Class 8 exam results