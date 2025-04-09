Beyond the Blurb: A new chapter in community reading

In a city with a growing appetite for cultural and intellectual exchange, a new initiative is adding something special to the scene. Beyond the Blurb, recently launched in the capital, is a fresh and interactive space for readers, writers, and book lovers. Unlike the format of conventional book clubs that focus mainly on reading and reviewing books, this platform encourages deeper connections with stories through lively discussions, group activities, and creative ways of engaging with books.
“It’s all about making reading more social, thoughtful, and fun,” says Alka Ajith, one of the lead coordinators of Beyond the Blurb. She co-leads the initiative with Amrita Lakshmi R, her friend and fellow student at Mar Ivanios College.
They are part of a close-knit group of friends who studied at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. What began as a school friendship grew into a shared interest in social causes. A year ago, they came together to launch the Femella Foundation, an NGO focused on women’s health, especially menstrual health. Beyond the Blurb is their latest venture.
“Femella Foundation began when our idea was selected as the ‘Best Girl Idea’ at the Youth Ideathon 2022, a national-level entrepreneurial leadership programme powered by Think Start-Up, CBSE, and MEPSC. That recognition encouraged us to take it further. So, the eight of us, as core committee members, came together to register the NGO and officially launch it. Over the past year, we have set up awareness stalls at exhibitions and conducted talks in schools and colleges. Now, we are planning to expand our focus beyond menstrual health to include topics like youth empowerment, financial literacy, and more. Beyond the Blurb is our first step in that direction,” Alka says.
Starting off with their first event on April 5, the team received an overwhelming response, with over 100 people joining their WhatsApp group soon after. The group now includes members from a wide range of age groups.
“More than just a reading club or community, we wanted it to be a family. A space for readers to have open conversations. I’m a book lover myself, and I often feel the need to share my thoughts with someone after reading. This group aims to give that safe, comfortable space to connect, recommend books, and just have fun. We didn’t want it to be too serious; our idea was to build a relaxed, friendly group for book lovers and do various activities related to books to make book reading more interesting,” says Amrita.
“In our first event, we tried something a little different; we asked everyone to introduce themselves as a character they have read about, someone they relate to. It was a fun way to get to know each other, and in a way, it helped us describe ourselves through the characters we love,” she adds. “Next, we are planning a letter-writing activity where participants write to their favourite fictional character from books. The best ones will be featured on Femella Foundation’s Instagram page.”