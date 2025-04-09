Beyond the Blurb: A new chapter in community reading

In a city with a growing appetite for cultural and intellectual exchange, a new initiative is adding something special to the scene. Beyond the Blurb, recently launched in the capital, is a fresh and interactive space for readers, writers, and book lovers. Unlike the format of conventional book clubs that focus mainly on reading and reviewing books, this platform encourages deeper connections with stories through lively discussions, group activities, and creative ways of engaging with books.

“It’s all about making reading more social, thoughtful, and fun,” says Alka Ajith, one of the lead coordinators of Beyond the Blurb. She co-leads the initiative with Amrita Lakshmi R, her friend and fellow student at Mar Ivanios College.

They are part of a close-knit group of friends who studied at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. What began as a school friendship grew into a shared interest in social causes. A year ago, they came together to launch the Femella Foundation, an NGO focused on women’s health, especially menstrual health. Beyond the Blurb is their latest venture.