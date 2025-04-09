Thrissur man dies after being hit by lorry while trying to rescue stranded cat

THRISSUR: A 41-year-old man who tried to rescue a cat stranded in the middle of the road died after being hit by a Kalathode near Mannuthy in Thrissur.

The deceased, Sijo Chittilapilly, was hit by the truck at around 10.30 pm on April 8 at Kalathode junction on Thrissur-Mannuthy road.

As per the CCTV visuals obtained from a nearby shop, Sijo, who came in a bike, parked it on the side of the road and rushed to the middle to rescue a cat.

"Although he asked the lorry to stop using the hand signal, the loaded vehicle was moving at high speed and everything happened within seconds," officials said.