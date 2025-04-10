Man fatally hit by lorry while trying to rescue cat in Kerala

THRISSUR: A 41-year-old man died after being hit by a lorry while trying to rescue a cat stranded on the road at Kalathode near Mannuthy late on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Sijo Chittilapilly, of Kalathode, was struck around 10.30 pm at Kalathode Junction on the Thrissur-Mannuthy road. CCTV footage from a nearby shop shows that Sijo arrived on his motorcycle, parked it by the roadside, and rushed toward the middle of the road to help the cat. Though he signalled an approaching lorry to stop, the vehicle couldn’t halt in time, and the collision occurred within seconds.

Ironically, the cat leapt to safety on the opposite side just before the impact, but the lorry hit Sijo and dragged him several metres. Local residents immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Mannuthy police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.