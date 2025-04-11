Malayali priest Fr Alexander Kurien appointed to key interfaith role in White House

ALAPPUZHA: In a remarkable achievement that has his hometown brimming with pride, Fr Dr Alexander J Kurien of the Kadackel family, in Pallippad, has been appointed to a prestigious role in the United States government. He will serve as the liaison officer for interfaith relations through the White House Faith Office.

The Faith Office, instituted by President Donald Trump in February during the National Prayer Breakfast, was created to empower faith-based organisations and combat religious intolerance. Rev Paula White, a long-time religious advisor to Trump, oversees the office, with Attorney General Pam Bondi coordinating its operations. Amid this prominent leadership, appointing a Malayali priest as the key liaison marks a proud moment for India and Kerala.

“This is also a matter of great pride for the family,” said Anil Thomas, secretary of the Anjilimootil family unit, of which the Kadackel family is a branch.

Fr Alexander, the youngest of Koshy and Pennamma Kurien’s six children, was born in Pallippad. After his early education at Naduvattom High School he went to college at Mavelikkara Bishop Moore College. In 1978, his sister Lilly helped him migrate to the US. What transpired was an inspiring journey of faith, service, and commitment to public service.

While continuing his education in the US, Fr Alexander joined Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Seminary in Boston, pursuing religious studies alongside degrees in religion and business administration. He later earned master’s degrees in divinity, philosophy, and tactical and strategic planning, a testament to his diverse talents.

In 1987, he was ordained a priest at the Orthodox Church headquarters in Devalokam, Kottayam. He went on to serve as vicar at key churches in the US, including St Thomas Orthodox Church in Baltimore and St Gregorios Orthodox Church in Greater Washington, DC, for over 18 years.