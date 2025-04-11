Six-year-old boy found dead in pond in Thrissur; neighbour held for suspected foul play

THRISSUR: A six-year-old boy who went missing from Mala on Thursday evening was found dead later that night in a pond near his residence. The police have taken a 22-year-old neighbour into custody on suspicion of foul play.

The child, identified as Abel, son of Ajesh, was last seen around 6.30 pm playing football with local children. According to police, the neighbour, Jojo, took the boy along during the play. When Abel was reported missing, Jojo also joined the search along with police and residents.

However, CCTV footage from the area showed that Jojo was the last person seen with the boy, raising suspicion. Rural SP B Krishnakumar said Jojo misled the investigation during questioning, which further raised suspicion about his involvement.

Police said Jojo allegedly attempted to abuse the child and, when the boy threatened to inform his mother, pushed him into the pond. Authorities said Jojo behaved normally after the incident. He has a criminal background and had previously been sent to a correctional facility.

CCTV footage was instrumental in identifying the suspect, said Krishnakumar.