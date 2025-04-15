Couple found dead in suspected elephant attack after venturing into forest to collect honey in Thrissur

THRISSUR: A tribal couple who ventured deep into the forest near Athirapally to collect honey were found dead in what is suspected to be a wild elephant attack.

The couple, identified as Satheesh and Ambika of Vazhachal Unnathi, had been staying in a makeshift shelter inside the forest for the past three days.

Following their disappearance, forest officials launched a search operation. Satheesh’s body was found near a tree-top hut, while Ambika’s body was later recovered from a nearby river. Though initial reports point towards a wild elephant attack, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran has directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report. The minister's directive comes in the wake of several similar incidents reported recently from the Athirapally forest region and other parts of Thrissur district.

This tragedy closely follows the death of another person, Sebastian from Adichilthotty Unnathi, who was killed in a wild elephant attack in the same area on Sunday.

Local tribal communities have expressed growing concern over the increased movement of wild animals in the region. Forest and police officials have begun a detailed inquiry, and post-mortem examinations are being arranged to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.