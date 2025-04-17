Kollam police arrest man in connection with former pleader P G Manu’s suicide

KOLLAM: The police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the suicide of former government pleader P G Manu who was found dead at a rented house in Anandavalleeswaram in Kollam district. The accused, Ernakulam resident Johnson, was arrested from Piravom.

Manu was found hanging in his rented home on Sunday by his junior lawyers. Based on their statement, the West Police registered a case for unnatural death.

According to the police, Johnson had gone into hiding after the incident. He had been in jail since October 2024 in an attempt to murder case, during which period his wife contacted Manu for legal assistance. After being released in November, Johnson accused Manu of sexually assaulting his wife while he was in jail.

Johnson allegedly threatened Manu over the phone, and in person, with filing a case. He then called Manu and his wife and sister to his rented house in Puthusseripady, Ernakulam, claiming that he wanted to settle the matter. But he recorded the entire meeting secretly.