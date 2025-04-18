Thodupuzha ayurveda hospital’s ‘quick heal’ sports medicine alternative a hit

IDUKKI: Over the past 15 years, a government hospital in Thodupuzha has been attracting a bevy of sportspersons. The reason? They prefer the ayurvedic sports medicine alternative offered there to allopathic treatment.
Since its launch in 2010, the Sports Ayurvedic Research Cell (SARC) in Thodupuzha has so far treated successfully over 50,000 sportspersons suffering from acute and chronic muscle, tendon, and ligament problems. And because of its high success rate, enabling the athletes to return to action quickly, SARC has become a preferred rehabilitation centre for both national and international sportspersons.
According to SARC medical officer Anupriya P Mani, more than 5,000 patients suffering from sports injuries avail treatment from the government ayurveda hospital in a year, and that includes medical aid provided as part of on-field injury management.
“Currently, 14 patients from the sports field, including athletes, are taking treatment at the hospital,” Dr Anupriya told TNIE.
Delhi-based Indian Navy volleyball team coach Rajesh Kumar, India international footballer Mareena A L, shuttler Santhosh J, hammer thrower Ann Mariya Terin, and athlete Alphonsa Treesa Terin are among those under the treatment of SARC.
Quick rehabilitation is the prime focus of SARC, compared to other institutions, Dr Anupriya said. “An injured athlete, who otherwise needs to be admitted for 20 days or more, will be discharged from SARC within 12 days of treatment, enabling them to return to the field,” she said.
Athlete Sreenanda K V, a Kannur resident who had been suffering from lower backache since 2023, said the treatment by specialists at SARC gave her a huge relief from pain.
“I was admitted to SARC on April 2. As I myself could experience a huge difference in my condition, the doctors have promised that I can go back home even before Vishu (April 14),” Sreenanda said.
Functioning under the state government’s department of Indian systems of medicine, SARC is set to open sub-centres at four institutions — Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, Newman College, Thodupuzha, St Joseph’s College, Moolamattam, and Soccer School, Thodupuzha.
“SARC will provide assistance to sportspersons at these centres once a week. Specialists will monitor their activities, besides giving them awareness on immediate medical assistance during an emergency,” Dr Anupriya said.
The construction of a new outpatient block — at an estimated cost of `1 crore, approved by the National AYUSH Mission — has been completed.
The foundation has also been laid for four other floors, which will host separate wards for men and women, deluxe rooms, yoga hall, physiotherapy centre, panchakarma therapy unit, and multi-gym, besides a recreation area and a sports library, she said.