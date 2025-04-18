Thodupuzha ayurveda hospital’s ‘quick heal’ sports medicine alternative a hit

IDUKKI: Over the past 15 years, a government hospital in Thodupuzha has been attracting a bevy of sportspersons. The reason? They prefer the ayurvedic sports medicine alternative offered there to allopathic treatment.

Since its launch in 2010, the Sports Ayurvedic Research Cell (SARC) in Thodupuzha has so far treated successfully over 50,000 sportspersons suffering from acute and chronic muscle, tendon, and ligament problems. And because of its high success rate, enabling the athletes to return to action quickly, SARC has become a preferred rehabilitation centre for both national and international sportspersons.

According to SARC medical officer Anupriya P Mani, more than 5,000 patients suffering from sports injuries avail treatment from the government ayurveda hospital in a year, and that includes medical aid provided as part of on-field injury management.

“Currently, 14 patients from the sports field, including athletes, are taking treatment at the hospital,” Dr Anupriya told TNIE.

Delhi-based Indian Navy volleyball team coach Rajesh Kumar, India international footballer Mareena A L, shuttler Santhosh J, hammer thrower Ann Mariya Terin, and athlete Alphonsa Treesa Terin are among those under the treatment of SARC.