Major tobacco seizure in Kollam, driver fled after police chase

KOLLAM: A total of 109 bundles of tobacco, valued at Rs 50 lakh, were seized from a pickup truck during a vehicle inspection by Kollam West Police at Anandavalleeswaram. The operation was carried out based on a tip-off from the GST intelligence wing.

According to the police, the driver fled the scene during the inspection, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. The vehicle inspection was initiated after the police received information about a narcotics smuggling attempt at around 3 am today. In response, night patrolling was intensified.

The pickup truck, which was coming from the Thiruvananthapuram side, was flagged down at Anandavalleeswaram. However, when the police signaled for the vehicle to stop, it sped off and fled the scene. The police gave chase, and during the pursuit, the truck collided with a divider. The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot. A search is currently underway.

Subsequent to the incident, the police discovered bags containing tobacco inside the vehicle.

"The suspect fled the scene, but we have gathered information that will help us arrest him soon. We believe the tobacco was smuggled into the district for distribution to school and college students in Kollam town areas. We also suspect the vehicle came from Thiruvananthapuram, and investigations into the RC owner and the driver at the time of the incident are ongoing," said a police official.