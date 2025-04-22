Kudumbashree farmers to go hi-tech with K-TAP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 4.3 lakh women farmers part of Kudumbashree farmer groups in the state are set to embrace modern farming technologies thanks to the Kudumbashree Technology Advancement Programme (K-TAP). The initiative aims to provide better employment opportunities to women by using innovative technologies in agriculture and allied sectors.

The programme will also help improve production, value-added product manufacturing, processing and marketing, and achieving progress in all areas of agriculture. For this, a centralised technology repository, with over 180 new technologies, has been prepared in collaboration with renowned agricultural technology research institutes in the country.

“This is the first time that Kudumbashree has acquired so many technologies for modernisation of the agricultural sector and empowerment of women farmers. The new project will change the face of agricultural activities currently being implemented through Kudumbashree,” said an official.

Currently, around 4.3 lakh women are cultivating rice, banana, various vegetables and fruits in 92,442 farmer groups under the Kudumbashree across the state. In addition, producer groups, agricultural enterprises, farmer producer companies and integrated farming clusters are also functioning.

Kudumbashree will provide assistance to those working in the agricultural sector to strengthen their livelihood activities through the new technology bank. Entrepreneurs currently doing good agriculture and related businesses have been identified for the same. They will be trained in collaboration with leading agricultural research and technology institutions in the country, paving the way for them to increase their income.

A big leap is also expected in areas such as processing of agricultural products, value addition of small grains, coconut products, and eco-friendly packaging. Technology will also be used to innovate organic production methods, smart farming, packing, branding, and licensing. This will enhance expansion of existing enterprises and increase in income. The project also includes a plan to overcome all the limitations currently faced in product marketing.