Kerala CM Pinarayi directs NORKA to assist Keralites in Kashmir

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed NORKA Roots to set up immediate support systems to assist Keralites in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam. He confirmed that four MLAs from the state and three High Court judges who are currently in Srinagar, are safe.

MLAs M Mukesh, K P A Majeed, T Siddique and K Ansalan are among those in the area. High Court judges Anil K Narendran, P G Ajithkumar, and Girish are safe in a hotel in Srinagar and are expected to return on Wednesday.

The news of the death of an Ernakulam native is extremely painful, the chief minister said. He promised that the government would take full responsibility to bring the deceased’s family back to the state safely.

The chief minister has also instructed NORKA Roots to ensure that all necessary assistance is made available to Malayalis who are currently in Jammu and Kashmir for tourism.

A NORKA help desk has been launched. The help desk can be contacted via the Norka Global Contact Centre toll free number 18004253939 and by giving a missed call to 00918802012345. The chief minister has also directed Kerala House to set up necessary facilities and arrangements in Delhi.