Kochi native among J&K terror attack victims

KOCHI: A Kochi native was among those killed in Tuesday’s Pahalgam terror attack. As per news reaching the family, N Ramachandran, 65, son of Narayana Menon of Srambickal family in Edappally, was shot dead by terrorists when he went for trekking along with daughter Arathy to Pahalgam’s ‘Mini Switzerland’ around 3 pm on Tuesday. Arathy escaped unhurt.

Ramachandran, a businessman who was based in Qatar, had returned to Kochi recently. He went to visit Kashmir along with wife Shiela Ramachandran, Arathy and two grandsons on Monday. The family boarded a flight from Kochi to Hyderabad from where they got the connection flight to Srinagar.

According to family members, Shiela and the two children were not with Ramachandran when the tourist group was surrounded by terrorists. It was Arathy who informed relatives about the incident. She said her mother and children are safe.