Seshadri engineers Wayanad’s tryst with Kashmiri saffron production

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fragrant sliver of luxury, often reserved for grand feasts and age-old remedies, saffron has always been shrouded in mystique. The delicate red strands that bloom briefly in the chill of autumn have for centuries graced royal platters, been steeped in cups of kahwa, and even made their way into traditional skin-care blends. Now, Kashmiri saffron is grown in Wayanad by Seshadri Sivakumar, a civil engineer-turned-grower.

On the terrace of his sister’s house, Seshadri cultivates Kashmiri saffron with no experience in entrepreneurship or farming. He left his desk job in search of something more rooted.

But, as it turned out, he chose a method that doesn’t require any soil. Inspired by sustainable growing methods and driven by rising demand for high-quality saffron in the country, Seshadri decided to try what few had dared: Cultivating saffron using aeroponics, a method by which plants are grown in air or mist environment without the traditional medium of soil.

His started out with research and a handful of trips to experimental farms in Pune. With his initial investment, he bought 400 kg of saffron bulbs. Over the next few months, his 220 sqft facility began to take shape. By April 2024, Seshadri fitted it with climate-controlled rooms, humidity sensors and artificial-lighting systems, all calibrated to mimic the conditions of the Himalayan autumn.

“Unlike traditional farming, that involves planting around 20-30 bulbs per square metre, the indoor practice accommodates 200-300 bulbs over the same area. The vertical stacking method multiplies output. This setup now yields four to five grams of dried saffron per square metre, outpacing the 0.5 to two grams typically harvested in open fields,” the 33-year-old said.