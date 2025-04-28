CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits family of Pahalgam attack victim

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the residence of N Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Edappally on Sunday. The CM arrived at Ramachandran’s house around 11.45am to meet the grieving family and offered his condolences.

He was accompanied by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, state secretariat member C N Mohanan and Ernakulam district secretary S Satheesh.

Meanwhile, former health minister and MLA K K Shailaja also visited Ramachandran’s family. During her visit, she stressed the importance of standing united across caste and religion in the fight against terrorism.

Following the visit, Shailaja, in a Facebook post, praised Ramachandran’s daughter for her exemplary response and noted that the sorrow of Ramachandran’s family is a grief shared by the entire nation.