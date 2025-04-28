Rapper Vedan arrested after Cannabis seized from Kochi flat

Rapper Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, has been taken into custody by excise officials after cannabis was seized from his flat in Thrippunithura.
Vedan, along with eight others, was apprehended with around 5 grams of cannabis during a raid at his flat. The operation was carried out by the Kochi City DANSAF squad (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) following a confidential tip-off.
"Acting on the tip-off, we arrived at the flat around 10 am and recovered the ganja during the search," an officer with the squad said. The rapper and his companions had reportedly returned early on Monday morning after attending a programme, the officer added.
Vedan gained recognition for writing and performing the track Kuthanthram Thanthram (Viyarppu Thunniyitta Kuppaayam) in the popular Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.
In the wake of his arrest, the Kerala government has reportedly cancelled a programme featuring Vedan, which was scheduled to be held in Idukki district as part of the LDF government's fourth anniversary celebrations.
This incident comes close on the heels of another case involving members of the Malayalam film industry. On Sunday, filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were detained after being found in possession of hybrid cannabis at a flat in Kochi. The two filmmakers were picked up from a residence belonging to cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Authorities discovered 1.6 grams of hybrid cannabis in their possession. They were later released after questioning.
The raid on Vedan's residence also coincided with Malayalam film actors Shine TM Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi's appearance before the excise team, which is investigating the seizure of hybrid cannabis in Alappuzha. Along with the actors, Palakkad model Soumya also appeared for questioning at the office of the excise deputy commissioner in Alappuzha.