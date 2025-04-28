Rapper Vedan arrested after Cannabis seized from Kochi flat

Rapper Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, has been taken into custody by excise officials after cannabis was seized from his flat in Thrippunithura.

Vedan, along with eight others, was apprehended with around 5 grams of cannabis during a raid at his flat. The operation was carried out by the Kochi City DANSAF squad (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) following a confidential tip-off.

"Acting on the tip-off, we arrived at the flat around 10 am and recovered the ganja during the search," an officer with the squad said. The rapper and his companions had reportedly returned early on Monday morning after attending a programme, the officer added.

Vedan gained recognition for writing and performing the track Kuthanthram Thanthram (Viyarppu Thunniyitta Kuppaayam) in the popular Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.