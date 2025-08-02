SEZ rent disputes won’t come under Rent Control Act, rules Kerala High Court

KOCHI: In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has held that rent-related disputes involving units operating within Special Economic Zones (SEZs) cannot be brought before regular rent control courts. It quashed proceedings initiated by the developer of SmartCity-Kochi before the Munsiff Court, Ernakulam (Rent Control), ruling that such matters must be dealt with under the SEZ Act, 2005.

A division bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and P M Manoj allowed a petition filed by Musthafa & Almana International Consultants, a firm functioning in SmartCity-Kochi, challenging the maintainability of the rent control case filed by the developer, SmartCity (Kochi) Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, promoted by Dubai Holding.

The lower court had accepted the developer’s petition under the Kerala Buildings (Lease and Rent Control) Act, 1965, alleging non-payment of over Rs 61 lakh in sub-lease rent and charges. But the High Court observed that the lease agreement between the parties was an outcome of the petitioner’s SEZ approval and could not be treated as a regular landlord-tenant relationship.

“The remedy chosen by the developer was not one that was available to it in law,” the court said, adding that the issue was integral to the broader question of whether the petitioner continued to qualify as an ‘entrepreneur’ under the SEZ Act.

If the unit has violated lease terms, the court noted, the developer must approach the SEZ Development Commissioner for cancellation of approval. Only then can eviction proceedings be initiated under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

The judgment comes at a time when Dubai Holding, one of the main promoters of SmartCity-Kochi, has announced plans to exit the project, and the Kerala government is exploring a takeover of the venture in Kakkanad.

“We’ve argued from the start that this isn’t a Rent Control case,” said Musthafa Zafeer O V, founder of the petitioner firm. “The High Court agreed and dismissed the proceedings initiated before the Munsiff Court, Ernakulam,” he said.