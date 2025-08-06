Bindhu’s brother blames police inaction for Cherthala murders

ALAPPUZHA: Praveen Padmanabha Pillai, brother of the missing Cherthala woman Bindhu Padmanabhan, has alleged that some of the top police officials in Alappuzha district had delayed the investigation into the case filed by him at the Pattanakkad police station in 2017 after his sister’s disappearance.

Praveen, who is settled in Italy with his family for more than three decades, told TNIE over phone that the failure of the police officials in charge at the time led to the murders of innocent women, including his sister.

“During the 2015-16 period, I enquired about my sister with the people in our native place. Nobody had an exact answer because we hadn’t been in good relations. When I visited my village in 2017, a real estate broker from Kochi arrived and enquired about my sister. He also revealed that a property in Edappally was sold with forged documents, which led to my investigation into the case,” Praveen said.

He found that all documents used to sell the property owned by Bindhu were forged. “Sebastian was the mastermind behind it. I presented all documents to prove it. But the Pattanakkad police were not ready to investigate the case. Later, I submitted a petition to the chief minister and the state police chief. Subsequently, the police launched an inquiry.