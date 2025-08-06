Bindhu’s brother blames police inaction for Cherthala murders

ALAPPUZHA: Praveen Padmanabha Pillai, brother of the missing Cherthala woman Bindhu Padmanabhan, has alleged that some of the top police officials in Alappuzha district had delayed the investigation into the case filed by him at the Pattanakkad police station in 2017 after his sister’s disappearance.
Praveen, who is settled in Italy with his family for more than three decades, told TNIE over phone that the failure of the police officials in charge at the time led to the murders of innocent women, including his sister.
“During the 2015-16 period, I enquired about my sister with the people in our native place. Nobody had an exact answer because we hadn’t been in good relations. When I visited my village in 2017, a real estate broker from Kochi arrived and enquired about my sister. He also revealed that a property in Edappally was sold with forged documents, which led to my investigation into the case,” Praveen said.
He found that all documents used to sell the property owned by Bindhu were forged. “Sebastian was the mastermind behind it. I presented all documents to prove it. But the Pattanakkad police were not ready to investigate the case. Later, I submitted a petition to the chief minister and the state police chief. Subsequently, the police launched an inquiry.
The local police tried to make it a dispute between my sister and I, and they tried to close the case. Later, the crime branch took over the case but they didn’t examine all facts behind her disappearance. So, I deeply suspect some dark hands in the department helped Sebastian commit the crime,” Praveen said.
He said he contacted Sebastian in 2017. “He said my sister was alive and would come the next day. He also brought an autorickshaw driver to me. The driver told me that he took her to Sebastian’s house and that she gave him `500 as auto fare. Sebastian is behind the murders and he has courtiers to execute them. The autorickshaw driver was such a courtier, but the police were not ready to examine Sebastian’s accomplices,” Praveen alleged.
He said Sebastian, after the sale of Bindhu’s land in Edappally for Rs 1.5 crore, deposited around Rs 50 lakh in his wife’s account with a cooperative bank in Kottayam.
“The police did not investigate the source of the income. Two years ago, the police filed a chargesheet relating to the document-forging case, but the chargesheet did not mention the money he had collected after selling the property. Had the police examined the leads I showed, the case could have been unravelled easily,” Praveen said.