Filmmaker-lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi flays quality of films funded by Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi on Tuesday defended Adoor Gopalakrishnan in the controversy triggered by the latter’s remarks over extending financial support to scheduled caste and women filmmakers, saying there was nothing wrong with the veteran director’s statements.

“There is nothing wrong with his statements. He never intended to insult any community or women,” Thampi told reporters on Tuesday. “The `1.5 crore that the government is providing to make a movie is our money. So what is wrong in saying training should be given to these filmmakers,” he asked.

Thampi also said cinema was not a “toy”. “I saw the four movies that got the government funds. I did not get the feeling that much money was invested in them. This is my 60th year in cinema, so I can tell how much money was spent on a film. I don’t mean there was corruption, but when you watch those films, you don’t feel so much money was spent, as the inexpensiveness was reflected in them,” he said.

He also criticised singer Pushpavati for protesting while Adoor was speaking. “I don’t know her. In my opinion, it was wrong to interrupt in the middle of the speech. It reflects her ignorance. She could have raised her objection after the speech,” Thampi said.

Meanwhile, the police have sought legal advice on the complaint lodged by Dalit activist Dinu Veyil with the Museum Police seeking action against Adoor.