Ground-penetrating radar survey at Sebastian’s house; probe intensified

ALAPPUZHA: Crime branch (CB) officials have launched a detailed investigation at the house of Sebastian, the prime suspect in the women’s missing case at Pallippuram, using ground-penetrating radar. The aim is to determine whether any human remains or bodies are buried within the premises. According to investigators, Wednesday’s search yielded no results, and the examination will continue on Thursday.
The probe into the disappearance cases has now widened, with more people likely to be questioned. CB teams from Alappuzha and Kottayam will jointly interrogate Sebastian’s close associate Rosamma. However, uncertainty continues over the identity of the human remains already recovered.
Despite several days of custodial interrogation, the crime branch has not made any significant breakthrough. Sebastian continues to remain uncooperative during questioning, even when interrogated by senior officers.
With his current custody ending on Thursday, officials are intensifying efforts to collect maximum evidence. Sebastian’s wife was summoned to the Kottayam crime branch office for a second time and gave a detailed statement. She reportedly revealed that Sebastian had property transactions with one of the missing women, Bindhu Padmanabhan. Officials also collected details of his financial dealings.
Rosamma, believed to have links with both Sebastian and another missing woman, Ayesha, has come under the scanner. Authorities plan to serve her a notice and summon her for further questioning.
Meanwhile, the DNA test results of the recovered skeletal remains are awaited. DNA samples have already been collected from Ayesha’s relatives. CB will also collect samples from Bindhu Padmanabhan’s brother, Praveen Padmanabhan, and has requested him to return to India for the same.