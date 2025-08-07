Ground-penetrating radar survey at Sebastian’s house; probe intensified

ALAPPUZHA: Crime branch (CB) officials have launched a detailed investigation at the house of Sebastian, the prime suspect in the women’s missing case at Pallippuram, using ground-penetrating radar. The aim is to determine whether any human remains or bodies are buried within the premises. According to investigators, Wednesday’s search yielded no results, and the examination will continue on Thursday.

The probe into the disappearance cases has now widened, with more people likely to be questioned. CB teams from Alappuzha and Kottayam will jointly interrogate Sebastian’s close associate Rosamma. However, uncertainty continues over the identity of the human remains already recovered.

Despite several days of custodial interrogation, the crime branch has not made any significant breakthrough. Sebastian continues to remain uncooperative during questioning, even when interrogated by senior officers.