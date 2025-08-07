‘Maa Care Stores’ to offer healthy snacks in schools in Kerala

KOCHI: Nutritious snacks, drinks, stationery, and sanitary napkins – all within easy reach of schoolchildren – are now a reality with the Kudumbashree’s ‘Maa Care Store’ project, which is being rolled out across schools in the state. First launched in Kasaragod and Kannur, the initiative was implemented in Ernakulam district, with its constituency-level inauguration held at the Kuttampuzha Government Higher Secondary School in Kothamangalam on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by MLA Antony John.

The ‘Maa Care’ stores, set up within school premises, are aimed at helping children access healthy food and essential items without having to step out of campus. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the general education department. Apart from improving student welfare, it also opens up livelihood opportunities for Kudumbashree members, who run and manage the kiosks.

The initiative is designed to reduce the chances of students interacting with strangers or consuming unhealthy snacks and substances from outside. With positive feedback from Kasaragod and Kannur, the project is now being extended to schools in districts like Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Malappuram. The kiosks are either set up in school compounds or inside unused classrooms.

Both students and teachers can buy items from these kiosks at affordable prices.

Women from neighbourhood groups have been trained to run the kiosks. They can also avail themselves of financial help through Kudumbashree schemes like the community enterprise fund, linkage loans, and panchayat project funds.