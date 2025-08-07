Morals, markets merge in Malappuram marriage

KOZHIKODE: Marriages can end up mirroring markets in terms of volatility. But this seemed a union made in heaven -- that had its bedrock in faith and sound financial sense!

A wedding ceremony in Parappanangadi, Malappuram, has triggered a conversation that has extended beyond the “stock” issues. It has opened the gates to a larger social and religious dialogue, thanks to the unconventional mehr involved -- ethical investment.

The groom, Farsind, the son of prominent Islamic scholar and comparative religion expert M M Akbar, gifted his bride not the traditional ornaments or cash, but financial shares. And, this novel gesture, rooted in both personal conviction and religious adherence, has sparked admiration, debate and curiosity.

In Islamic custom, the mehr is a gift from the groom to the bride -- and it forms an integral part of the marriage contract. While it often takes the form of gold or cash, religious scholars have long supported the idea that mehr can be anything of value, provided it is agreed upon by both parties. “Minha, the bride, had no interest in gold,” said Akbar. “She preferred something with lasting value and spiritual integrity. As a family, we respected that.”

The decision was made after consulting both the bride and her father, Habeeburahman, who were both aligned in their preference for a more ethically grounded mehr. The mehr comprised 614 shares of four companies -- Hyundai Motors, Godrej Agrovet, Nava Ltd, and Genesys International -- chosen for their alignment with Sharia principles.

It didn’t take long for the couple’s wedding clips to go viral. The video of the family accepting shares struck a chord with netizens and religious communities alike.

While many applauded the move as a step towards financial literacy and ethical living, it also triggered scrutiny and speculation, especially about the nature of the investments.