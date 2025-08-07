Morals, markets merge in Malappuram marriage

KOZHIKODE: Marriages can end up mirroring markets in terms of volatility. But this seemed a union made in heaven -- that had its bedrock in faith and sound financial sense!
A wedding ceremony in Parappanangadi, Malappuram, has triggered a conversation that has extended beyond the “stock” issues. It has opened the gates to a larger social and religious dialogue, thanks to the unconventional mehr involved -- ethical investment.
The groom, Farsind, the son of prominent Islamic scholar and comparative religion expert M M Akbar, gifted his bride not the traditional ornaments or cash, but financial shares. And, this novel gesture, rooted in both personal conviction and religious adherence, has sparked admiration, debate and curiosity.
In Islamic custom, the mehr is a gift from the groom to the bride -- and it forms an integral part of the marriage contract. While it often takes the form of gold or cash, religious scholars have long supported the idea that mehr can be anything of value, provided it is agreed upon by both parties. “Minha, the bride, had no interest in gold,” said Akbar. “She preferred something with lasting value and spiritual integrity. As a family, we respected that.”
The decision was made after consulting both the bride and her father, Habeeburahman, who were both aligned in their preference for a more ethically grounded mehr. The mehr comprised 614 shares of four companies -- Hyundai Motors, Godrej Agrovet, Nava Ltd, and Genesys International -- chosen for their alignment with Sharia principles.
It didn’t take long for the couple’s wedding clips to go viral. The video of the family accepting shares struck a chord with netizens and religious communities alike.
While many applauded the move as a step towards financial literacy and ethical living, it also triggered scrutiny and speculation, especially about the nature of the investments.
‘Business integrity and operational transparency taken into consideration’
Akbar emphasised that the family deliberately avoided mutual funds due to doubts regarding their strict adherence to Sharia. This is not a verdict born of deep academic research, he admitted. It is based on the Prophet’s guidance to avoid what is doubtful in permissibility.
Farsind’s choice was not made lightly. After extensive research, the groom selected companies believed to operate within the boundaries of Sharia. Akbar noted that today’s digital tools allow for close monitoring of investments. If any of these companies were to veer into impermissible activities, we could promptly divest. That kind of transparency is crucial.
The companies were chosen not only for profitability but also for business integrity and operational transparency “qualities that aligned with the spiritual values the family wished to uphold. This move, Akbar said, was not a critique of traditional practices. “Gold has its place in our culture. But the mahr is the bride’s right, and if she chooses something else, it is only fair to honour her wishes.”
While many have hailed the move as a modern yet religiously rooted reform, others have expressed concern. Speaking to TNIE, Islamic researcher Safwan Baramy Al Hikami pointed out that despite Akbar’s intentions, the selected stocks do not necessarily fall under Sharia-compliant investments, as outlined by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).
These standards require that a company’s non-halal income should be below 5% of its total revenue, and that interest-based debts and assets should not exceed 30% of market capitalisation, Safwan explained. “Without thorough financial screening, it’s difficult to declare these shares Sharia-compliant.” Regardless of where one stands on the religious debate, the incident has sparked a larger dialogue about rethinking age-old practices, promoting financial independence for women, and engaging more deeply with the ethical dimensions of Islamic law in the modern world.