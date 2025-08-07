Social policing in Kerala schools to focus on backbenchers, holistic development

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.” That was former president and ‘Missile Man of India’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s take on students dubbed as ‘backbenchers’ for lagging behind in academic and co-curricular activities.

While the state government is toying with the idea of making changes to seating arrangements in classrooms in a bid to do away with the concept of ‘backbenchers’, an innovative programme that focuses on the holistic development of under-performing students, has come to the limelight. The programme is now being considered for implementation in state schools under the police department’s social policing initiative.

Named ‘Agni Paravakal’, the programme draws inspiration from Kalam’s autobiography ‘Wings of Fire’. It is the brainchild of Fazil E, a teacher of MMO Vocational Higher Secondary School, Mattancherry in Kochi, and was first introduced in the school in 2021 with the support of a few NGOs and the city police.

The programme aims to bring ‘backbenchers’ to the forefront of life through special sessions spanning over 100 days. It includes a five-day residential camp and 95-day training sessions conducted during holidays and after-school hours.

“High school students , especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, were chosen for the programme. The idea was to re-orient their overall attitudes and help them adopt a positive outlook towards life,” said Fazil, a former national award-winning NSS state programme co-ordinator for VHSE schools.

The special sessions were held by mentors, motivational speakers, public personalities and subject experts from various fields. The students’ personality development, self-esteem building, public speaking skills, sports and healthy habits were the focus areas. Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, who served as city police commissioner in Kochi and later Thiruvananthapuram, was actively involved in the programme as its chief mentor.