Social policing in Kerala schools to focus on backbenchers, holistic development

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.” That was former president and ‘Missile Man of India’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s take on students dubbed as ‘backbenchers’ for lagging behind in academic and co-curricular activities.
While the state government is toying with the idea of making changes to seating arrangements in classrooms in a bid to do away with the concept of ‘backbenchers’, an innovative programme that focuses on the holistic development of under-performing students, has come to the limelight. The programme is now being considered for implementation in state schools under the police department’s social policing initiative.
Named ‘Agni Paravakal’, the programme draws inspiration from Kalam’s autobiography ‘Wings of Fire’. It is the brainchild of Fazil E, a teacher of MMO Vocational Higher Secondary School, Mattancherry in Kochi, and was first introduced in the school in 2021 with the support of a few NGOs and the city police.
The programme aims to bring ‘backbenchers’ to the forefront of life through special sessions spanning over 100 days. It includes a five-day residential camp and 95-day training sessions conducted during holidays and after-school hours.
“High school students , especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, were chosen for the programme. The idea was to re-orient their overall attitudes and help them adopt a positive outlook towards life,” said Fazil, a former national award-winning NSS state programme co-ordinator for VHSE schools.
The special sessions were held by mentors, motivational speakers, public personalities and subject experts from various fields. The students’ personality development, self-esteem building, public speaking skills, sports and healthy habits were the focus areas. Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, who served as city police commissioner in Kochi and later Thiruvananthapuram, was actively involved in the programme as its chief mentor.
Nagaraju was also instrumental in getting a similar programme launched in Thycaud Boys HSS in Thiruvananthapuram focusing on students with academic or behavioral challenges, offering mentorship, motivation, and confidence-building. “The programme keeps in mind the distinct socio-cultural background of each student while addressing the gaps in areas where they are found lagging behind,” Nagaraju said.
“Agni Paravakal has been helpful in preventing children from dysfunctional families and those living in risky social environment from falling into criminal tendencies and substance abuse,” the official said. Recently, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar convened a meeting of various stakeholders to discuss the possibility of introducing ‘Agni Paravakal’ as a new social policing initiative in state schools.
“Once it is on-boarded and treated as a programme, it will get the same level of recognition and budgeting like the hugely successful Student Police Cadet (SPC) initiative. Talks with the General Education Department are in the final stages,” said a senior official.
