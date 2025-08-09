Amrita’s E4Life PhD program sees 23 global scholars graduate

KOLLAM: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the graduation of the inaugural cohort of its landmark E4Life PhD program, a pioneering, fully-funded doctoral programme in sustainable development.

This graduating class comprises 23 scholars from nine countries, many hailing from underprivileged backgrounds. Initiated in 2020, the E4Life (Education for Life) PhD Fellowship, offered by the School for Sustainable Futures, is a fully-funded doctoral scholarship programme instituted under the guidance of Amrita’s chancellor, Mata Amritanandamayi.

With an annual endowment of $5.1 million, it supports 100 PhD scholars each year, providing full coverage of tuition, accommodation, living expenses, and research grants.

The graduation marks a historic milestone for Amrita and stands as a powerful beacon of hope for a sustainable future. “These 23 scholars are more than graduates, they are trailblazers.

I sincerely hope they carry forward Amma’s vision of compassion and selflessness to one and all as they step into diverse career paths,” said Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost & Dean, School for Sustainable Futures.