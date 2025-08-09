Onam rush: Early birds to benefit as fares remain relatively less

KOCHI: As the Onam season approaches, Malayalis based in major cities like Bengaluru and Chennai are navigating a complex travel landscape. This year, unlike in last, early planners are reaping the benefits of lower fares on flights and private buses, though travel experts warn this temporary relief may not last as the festival nears. The perennial struggle for long-distance train tickets, however, remains a persistent and unresolved issue.

According to industry insiders, the current ticket fares for both air and road transport are notably more affordable than last year’s holiday surge pricing.

For travel on high-demand days like August 29, when the Onam vacation begins, luxury private bus fares hover around Rs 2,500, a significant drop from the Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,200 they commanded during the same period last year.

Similarly, flight tickets are available for around Rs 3,000, thanks in part to a greater number of special services. IndiGo alone has announced 24 extra round-trip flights to metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai from Kochi, said a Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson.

However, travel experts are cautious about the trend’s longevity. Biji Eapen, national president of the IATA Agents Association of India, warns that while a current “growth slowness” benefits those booking early, prices on monopoly routes like Kochi-Chennai will inevitably rise.

“The ticket prices will now go up as the festive season arrives,” Biji said.

The dynamic is most visible in the pricing for return journeys. While outbound bus fares on August 29 average around Rs 2,500, the average fare for the return trip on September 7 soars to roughly Rs 3,500.