Onam rush: Early birds to benefit as fares remain relatively less

KOCHI: As the Onam season approaches, Malayalis based in major cities like Bengaluru and Chennai are navigating a complex travel landscape. This year, unlike in last, early planners are reaping the benefits of lower fares on flights and private buses, though travel experts warn this temporary relief may not last as the festival nears. The perennial struggle for long-distance train tickets, however, remains a persistent and unresolved issue.
According to industry insiders, the current ticket fares for both air and road transport are notably more affordable than last year’s holiday surge pricing.
For travel on high-demand days like August 29, when the Onam vacation begins, luxury private bus fares hover around Rs 2,500, a significant drop from the Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,200 they commanded during the same period last year.
Similarly, flight tickets are available for around Rs 3,000, thanks in part to a greater number of special services. IndiGo alone has announced 24 extra round-trip flights to metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai from Kochi, said a Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson.
However, travel experts are cautious about the trend’s longevity. Biji Eapen, national president of the IATA Agents Association of India, warns that while a current “growth slowness” benefits those booking early, prices on monopoly routes like Kochi-Chennai will inevitably rise.
“The ticket prices will now go up as the festive season arrives,” Biji said.
The dynamic is most visible in the pricing for return journeys. While outbound bus fares on August 29 average around Rs 2,500, the average fare for the return trip on September 7 soars to roughly Rs 3,500.
Operators like Hilight Roadlinks and Kallada (Suresh Group) are charging close to Rs 4,000 for a single trip, despite seats being available. This is in contrast to flights on the same day, when fares to Bengaluru start from as low as Rs 2,800. In a bid to offer a more affordable alternative, both the Kerala and Karnataka state road transport corporations have announced special services with fares starting from Rs 950.
Yet, for many, the fundamental problem lies with the Railways which remains the preferred mode of transport due to its comfort, safety, and lower cost. Jibin Sabu, an IT professional in Bengaluru, highlights the “dismal” ratio of demand to the number of train services available. While railway authorities claim to have introduced 10 special trains (48 services) to meet the holiday rush, with over 75,000 bookings already registered, frequent travellers argue this is far from adequate.
Thomas Simon, a prominent advocate for better train services, points out that the total number of trains needs to be more than double the current count to effectively manage passenger traffic. He and others, like Ramesh Menon, a frequent traveller to Hyderabad, stress the urgent need for more daily superfast trains to key cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad, where a large number of Malayali students and professionals are forced to travel in overcrowded general compartments.
They also criticise the Railways’ perceived reluctance to optimise existing services, like the Sabari Express, to free up slots for additional trains.
