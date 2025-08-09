Senior BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan appointed NDA Kerala vice chairman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the NDA’s Kerala unit, ending speculation and dissent within the party over his exclusion from the recently announced state core committee.
The appointment was made by BJP state president and NDA Kerala chairman Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The core committee list, released on Thursday, August 7, had notably omitted three prominent leaders — A.N. Radhakrishnan, O. Rajagopal, and C.K. Padmanabhan.
While Padmanabhan’s name was later added, Radhakrishnan’s absence continued to raise questions. Party sources said the new appointment was aimed at addressing concerns among the cadre and reaffirming his position in the party leadership.
“The exclusion of A.N. Radhakrishnan surprised many. In O. Rajagopal’s case, everyone assumed it was due to health reasons, but there was no clear explanation for Radhakrishnan’s omission,” a senior BJP leader said, on condition of anonymity.
Another senior leader welcomed the move, saying it would send a clear message to the cadre.
“The party has shown it will not sideline those who have worked hard for its growth. I believe the decision to exclude him from the core committee was because the leadership was planning to give him this major responsibility. This should put an end to the controversy over senior leaders’ exclusion. I also like to add that the party will stand with those who worked hard for it, and this appointment will send such a message to others. Through this move, the party also ended unnecessary controversies before elections,” another senior leader said.
Grassroots workers also viewed the move as timely, with elections approaching. “Some people were trying to use the core committee list to criticise the party. This appointment has ended that criticism and shows the leadership’s ability to address issues swiftly,” a party worker said.