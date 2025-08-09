WCC lauds woman actors for fighting injustices in industry

KOCHI: Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has lauded actors Urvashi and Swetha Menon and producer Sandra Thomas for ‘fighting injustices’ in the Malayalam film industry, even as it condemned statements by Adoor Gopalakrishnan on women and Dalit filmmakers.

“We congratulate Urvashi and Sandra Thomas for speaking up and expressing their opinions. Urvashi is protesting against the Central government for the way film awards were determined.

We also condemn the stance taken against women who are coming to the forefront of film organisations, including Swetha Menon. All of them are symbols of tireless women who do not remain silent in the struggles they face in their careers and personal lives but rather move forward strongly,” stated WCC.

The collective also criticised Adoor for his statements about new women and Dalit filmmakers at the film policy conclave held in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

“Through his commentsalit directors in Malayalam cinema, Adoor Gopalakrishnan has once again revealed his upper-caste, caste, and gender-based perspective to the public. WCC strongly condemns Adoor’s approach and stance,” the statement said.