Leopard dies after rescue in Kerala's Amboori; post-mortem reveals severe internal injuries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-and-a-half-year-old female leopard that was trapped in wild creepers and later rescued in Amboori died on Saturday. The leopard had been tranquilised and moved to Neyyar Lion Safari Park for observation. Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan said a further probe has been ordered.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran has sought a detailed report. The Forest Department has registered a case of unnatural death and will submit its findings to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Post-mortem results point to internal bleeding and cardiac arrest as the cause of death. It is believed that the leopard had been trapped for more than 18 hours. Two ribs were broken, and she was caught in a wire with metal spikes. The kidneys and liver had severe injuries, with most of the damage in the abdominal area.

The post-mortem also revealed injuries to the neck, abdomen, and legs, along with blood loss. A metal fragment was found during the autopsy. The injuries were likely caused when the leopard, struggling to free herself, got entangled further in the wire and wild creepers, which tightened around her neck, abdomen, and legs, causing serious internal organ damage.

The leopard was found around 7 am on Friday in the property of T Shaiju, a resident of Karikuzhi, in Thodumala, Amboori panchayat. She had been caught in a wire and wild creepers set along the boundary of the farmland and was tranquilised before being captured.

Following NTCA guidelines, a committee was formed to conduct the post-mortem. Internal organ samples will be sent to the State Institute for Animal Diseases Laboratory at Palode under the Animal Husbandry Department.